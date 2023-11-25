Sandy Jay Reiner, 82, of Las Vegas, NV, died Nov. 3. She was the wife of Bert Reiner for 63 years. She was predeceased by her parents Louis and Betty Winkler, of Troy, NY. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Helaine and Harold Fischer, Eric and Gail Reiner, Dana and Angela Reiner; her grandchildren, Zach, Ari, Jordan, Aaron, Sydney, Philip, Lucas, Ava, and her sister Carol Ashkin. She attended Troy High School and Fischer Jr College. She lived most of her life in Connecticut, with her children and grandchildren and later enjoyed living in Las Vegas as well. Sandy loved traveling, learning new crafts, and adored horses and her dogs.