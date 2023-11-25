Dr. Joseph “Joe” Sherman Solomkin, 79, of Cincinnati Ohio, died Nov. 4. He was the husband of Diane Parsons. Of 14 years. He was the husband of Diane Parson of 14 years. He was born in 1944 in Saint Louis, MO and predominately raised in Hartford, CT. He attended Kingswood in West Hartford, Harvard University in MA, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He completed surgical training at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. He served in the US Army Medical Corps, and was deployed to Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He also served for over 25 years at the University of Cincinnati Hospital as a both a surgeon and professor. He was predeceased by his father Dr. Mark Solomkin, and his sister Joan (Solomkin) Hoberman. In addition, he is to his wife, Diane Parsons, he. Is survived by his son Mark (Kelli); his mother, Ruth (Sherman) Solomkin; his grandchildren Sydney and Shane; three nieces and other extended family members.