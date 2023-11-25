Sidra Bunny Sperling, 91, of West Hartford,CT, died, Nov. 3. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Sperling. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Michael and Ruth (Rabinovitz) Goldberg. She graduated from the former Yeshiva of Hartford (Hebrew Academy), Meriden High School, and New York University. She was devoted to her family, friends, children, and multi generations of students. She loved books, entertaining, and cooking/baking for family and friends, especially during the Jewish holidays. She was a teacher for more than 60 years. In addition to leading High Holy Day services for children at Beth El Temple in West Hartford and teaching Hebrew school for all grades, including adult classes, she also substituted at Solomon Schechter Day School. She was named 1995 Jewish Educator of the Year by the Jewish Ledger and was honored by the Beth El Men’s Club in 2007 for her 40 years of commitment to teaching at the synagogue. She is survived by her children, James, Reesa Kaplan, and Jonathan; her grandchildren Arielle and Steven Rosson, Tracey Kaplan, and Amanda Sperling; and great-grandchildren Shoshana and Lev Rosson. She was also predeceased by her brother Spencer, and sisters Iris Berman and Jacquelin Waleson.