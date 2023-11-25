Ann Spiegel-Yazgoor, 78, of Palm Harvor, FL, died Oct. 29.passed away on October 29. She was predeceased by her husbands, Arthur Spiegel and Don Yazgoor. She was the daughter of Max and Sally Fightlin of Milford/Orange, CT. She is survived by her sisters: Jane Fightlin-LaRosa (Victor LaRosa) and Sandra Rosen (Steve), her son Charles Spiegel (Wendy); her grandchildren, Ashley, Zachary and Dempsey; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister, Helaine DeCelle. After graduating from Amity Class of ’63, she went on to study at the University of New Haven. Ann had a fun and joyful relationship with her three grandchildren. She owned a children’s clothing store with her sister, Sande, and then had a long career with SNET. Ann will be remembered for her infinite love of family and friends. She was generous, funny, a great listener, and had an enormous strength of character. She will be greatly missed.