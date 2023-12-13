Ten IDF soldiers KIA in Gaza, including 9 in Shejaiya ambush

(JNS) Ten Israeli soldiers fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the IDF announced on Wednesday morning. Nine were killed during a Hamas ambush in the eastern Gaza City neighborhood of Shejaiya, according to the military.

Seven of the nine soldiers were from the Golani infantry brigade, while the remaining two were members of the IDF’s elite Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669.

Late on Tuesday afternoon a Golani force was clearing buildings in the heart of the Shejaiya Kasbah when Hamas terrorists set off an explosive device, opened fire and threw grenades at them, wounding four.

The troops sent in to support them were also ambushed, leading to a pitched battle lasting some 3 hours. The forces were eventually extracted with air and artillery support.

The Golani Brigade soldiers who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday were identified by the IDF as:

• 13th Battalion commander Lt. Col. Tomer Grinberg, 35, from Almog.

• 13th Battalion squad commander Maj. Roei Meldas, 23, from Afula.

• 51st Battalion squad commander Maj. Moshe Avram Bar-On, 23, from Ra’anana.

• Sgt. Achia Daskal, 19, from Haifa

• 51st Battalion platoon commander Capt. Liel Hayo, 22, from Shoham.

• Head of the Golani Brigade commander’s personal staff Col. (res.) Itzhak Ben Pasat, 44, from Sde Yaacov.

• Sgt. Eran Aloni, 19, from Ofakim.

The Special Tactics Resue Unit 669 casualties were identified as:

• Maj. Ben Shelly, 26, from Kidron

• Maj. Rom Hecht, 20, from Givatayim.

The final casualty was identified as Sgt. Oriya Yaakov, 19, from Ashkelon, a soldier in Battalion 614, the School of Combat Engineering.

At least 115 soldiers have been killed in action in Gaza since the start of the IDF ground operation on Oct. 27; 442 Israeli soldiers have died since the war began on Oct. 7.