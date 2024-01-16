Avigail and David top names for Jewish babies in Israel

(JNS) Israel’s first baby of 2024, a boy, was born at 12:16 a.m. at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon to Coral and Daniel Sargo.

“This is a serene and happy moment for us, the birth experience was amazing. At a time like this—this is our small victory,” said Coral.

Meanwhile, the biblical couple Avigail and David furnished the top names for Jewish babies born in Israel, according to the latest statistics for 2022 provided by the Central Bureau of Statistics over the weekend.

The top three names for Jewish girls were Avigail followed by Tamar and Ayala, while among Jewish boys the most popular names were David and then Ariel and Lavie.The most popular child’s name in Israel remains Mohammed, with one in eight Muslim boys bearing the name of the founder of Islam, down from one in six two decades ago.