CT’s MLK, Jr. Holiday Commission to honor Chick Rosnick Boxing Club

HARTFORD, CT–The State of Connecticut Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission will honor the Chick Rosnick Boxing Club with the Champion for Justice and Nonviolence Award at its 38th Annual Commemorative Liberty Bell Ringing and Awards Recognition Program.

The Boxing Club is founded by two Jewish attorneys, Harold Rosnick, who also serves as its president, and his son Michael Rosnick. The Rosnicks will be honored along with Coach Martin Chisholm and star athlete Brianna Alers.

“These four worthy individuals, and the nonprofit organization they represent, clearly embody the spirit with which Dr. King lived and the struggles for which he died. They reflect and amplify Dr. King’s message of racial and social justice,” said Donna Campbell, Commissioner Chairwoman.

Each year, the Holiday Commission bestows an award to underscore Dr. King’s achievements. Nominees are chosen for impacting their communities, inspiring those around them to take action, and promoting nonviolence.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by the State of Connecticut Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission for our efforts to instill in area youth the same values Dr. King espoused: nonviolence and tolerance, taught through the disciplines of boxing and martial arts,” said Harold Rosnick, of Miller, Rosnick, D’Amico, August and Butler, P.C. in Bridgeport “His message of peaceful co-existence is especially critical today. We are mindful of his words at our club as we guide at-risk youth to be positive, responsible and productive citizens, and to find nonviolent solutions to conflict. We serve the bullied, and the bullies.”

The Chick Rosnick Boxing Club, Inc., is a nonprofit youth boxing program dedicated to training, development, discipline, and competition. The club, located in Stratford, is open to boys and girls aged four through young adult, from Stratford and surrounding towns, who want to pursue boxing for recreation and discipline as well as higher competition. Members of the club go on to compete at the national level.

The nonprofit was created by father-and-son attorneys Harold Rosnick and Michael Rosnick in memory of their father and grandfather, Hyman “Chick” Rosnick, a lifelong boxing enthusiast, coach and educator whose retirement was declared “Chick Rosnick Day” in the City of Bridgeport and who was honored by the State Legislature for a lifetime of achievement. He instilled in thousands of kids the lessons of good sportsmanship and good character and was a role model for his family and community.

Also being honored is well-known martial artist, tactical trainer and youth worker Martin Chisholm, who serves as the club’s primary coach and mentor. A former marine, Chisholm served the State of Connecticut as police department tactical self-defense coordinator.

“While he is Muslim and I am Jewish, Coach Martin and I share the same visions and values, and the same determination to help the youth in our communities. That’s what built the foundation for our wonderful friendship,” Rosnick added.

Seventeen-year-old Brianna Alers has been selected to receive the MLKHC Youth Vanguard Nonviolence Award. The Hamden High School senior and honors student trains at the Chick Rosnick Boxing Club, and currently holds the 2023 Junior Olympic Boxing National Champion title as well as the Silver Gloves Champion title.

On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Commission will observe theDr. King’s birthday with a commemorative program. Dr. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929, and was assassinated on April 4, 1968, at the age of 39.

The traditional bell ringing and award program of the 38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration will take place from 10 am to 12 pm in the Connecticut State Capitol Building.

For more information visit: www.chickrosnickboxingclub.com.tin.

PHOTO: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.