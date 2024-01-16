Travel to Israel to volunteer, Feb.17-23

UJA-JCC Federation Greenwich will lead a Solidarity Mission to Israel to give participants the opportunity to volunteer, show solidarity, and gain an understanding of the new reality on the ground in Israel. The trip will leave Saturday night, Feb. 17 and arrive home Friday, Feb. 23.

Itinerary highlights include:

Visit to Hostages Square

Meet surfers of the NOVA Music Festival

Help on a farm to alleviate the agricultural crisis in southern Israel

Volunteer with a program or evacuees

Participate in briefings with high level officials

Cost of the trip will be approximately $4,550 (not inclusive of airfare). This will cover: Hotels, tour guides, ground transportation, entry fees, daily breakfasts and dinners.

The group will travel with security.

For more information, visit ujajcc.org.

PHOTO: Israeli flag