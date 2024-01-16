Around Connecticut Calendar CT Briefs Southern New England News Southern New England News
Travel to Israel to volunteer, Feb.17-23

UJA-JCC Federation Greenwich will lead a Solidarity Mission to Israel to give participants the opportunity to volunteer, show solidarity, and gain an understanding of the new reality on the ground in Israel. The trip will leave Saturday night, Feb. 17 and arrive home Friday, Feb. 23. 

Itinerary highlights include:

  • Visit to Hostages Square
  • Meet surfers of the NOVA Music Festival
  • Help on a farm to alleviate the agricultural crisis in southern Israel
  • Volunteer with a program or evacuees
  • Participate in briefings with high level officials

Cost of the trip will be approximately $4,550 (not inclusive of airfare). This will cover: Hotels, tour guides, ground transportation, entry fees, daily breakfasts and dinners. 

The group will travel with security.

For more information, visit ujajcc.org

