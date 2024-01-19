Urban Dor hosts fundraiser for Israel’s Magen David Adom

On November 15 — in the aftermath of the horrific event perpetrated by the vile terror group, Hamas, in northern Israel on October 7 — a group of young Jewish professionals knew they had to do something to help the Jewish state.

And so they did. The group — all members of Urban Dor, a vibrant group of nearly 300 young Jewish professionals living in the Greater Hartford area joined forces with The Claire Taylor Foundation to organize the event that became known as “The Support Israel Benefit Social.”

The idea for the social stemmed from Claire Taylor’s desire to give back to Israel through a music-oriented fundraiser. Claire, a senior in UHart’s music program, approached Urban Dor to make it happen.

Lichter, who founded Urban Dor in 2021 and played a major role in pulling the social together, calls it a “true success, proving that Greater Hartford not only has a strong link with Israel, but a vibrant young Jewish professional scene too.”.

All proceeds benefited the Magen David Adom.

A host of local organizations and businesses donated their goods and services to help make the event a success, including Beth David Synagogue where the event was held, and Yosi Kosher Catering who provided the food. Marketing and logistical coordination were provided by Urban Dor; security was provided by West Hartford police; and several families and individuals offered donations. Corey Rieman, a local Jewish musician, generously donated his talent and time to entertain the crowd.

“I grew up in West Hartford and graduated from the Hebrew Academy and then from the Hebrew High School of New England [now known as the New England Jewish Academy], said Meira Goldfischer, who attended the event.

“During this time of unprecedented loss and hardship, we are all faced with a crushing feeling of helplessness as we watch terrorists attack Israel,” Goldfischer told the Ledger. “In light of this, I’m grateful that Urban Dor gave us the opportunity to stand up for Israel with other young Jewish professionals and raise money for Magen David Adom.”

PHOTO: Urban Dor

CAP: Members of Urban Dor at the November 15 social. Pictured left to right: Josh Smilowitz, Gabi Silver, Esther Schlossberg, Meira Goldfischer, Ariella Snyder, Eli Gutman and Simon Lichter