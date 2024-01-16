WHAT’S HAPPENING

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

Local Jewish community organizations are invited to submit events to the calendar. Events must be received one week prior to the bi-weekly publication of the Ledger. Send submissions to Ledger editor Judie Jacobson at judiej@jewishledger.com. We reserve the right to edit calendar items.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31

Sherman, CT— New Year’s Eve Party hosted by JCC in Sherman; 7:30 pm -12:30 am. At the JCC: 9 Rte 39 South. Ticket price includes: buffet dinner, beverages, dessert; BYOB. Live music performed by Chicks on Fire & Holly McCreary. Info: jccinsherman.org. $45/members, $50/non-members, $25/children

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

Sherman, CT— “Homegrown: Al & Friends,” an evening of original songs written, arranged and performed by the talented local singers and songwriters, including Al Burgesses; 7 p.m., at the JCC in Sherman, 9 Rte 39 South. Ifor: jccinsherman.org, 860-355-8050. $20/members; $25/non-members; $10/students.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

Sherman, CT—Sunday Speaker Series featuring Nadine Strossen, former ACLU president and First Amendment expert who will discuss her new book Free Speech: What Everyone Needs to Know,” in conversation with Jeffrey Toobin. Dessert and coffee to follow. 1 pm at JCC in Sherman, 9 Rte 39 South. Info: jccinsherman.org.

MONDAY, JANUARY 8

Webinar— “Understanding and Responding to Anti-Jewish Ideas,” 7 pm. ADL Connecticut is partnering with Project Shema, a training and support organization built by progressives, to help our Jewish community and allies understand and address contemporary antisemitism. They focus their efforts on the unique ways anti-Jewish ideas can emerge in discourse around Israel and Palestine. Project Shema was literally built for a moment like this, and they will provide our community with the analysis, resources, and strategies you need to address the anti-Jewish language we are seeing. Participants will receive an extensive resource guide with actionable next steps and messaging guidance. For info: connecticutadl.org.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

West Hartford, CT—The Honey Girl of Auschwitz with Esther Basch, a story of survival and triumph; 7pm at Chabad of Greater Hartford, 2352 Albany Ave. Easter Basch was sent to Auschwitz Death Camp on her 16th birthday. In April 1945 she was led on a Death March to the Salzwedel Concentration Camp, where she was liberated by American soldiers. Many years later, after meeting on of the US soldiers who liberated her camp, Esther was motivated to begin to tell her unique story of hope and inspiration, a journey of horrific atrocities and unshakeabe faith. This is a project o Chabad of Greater Hartford, co-sponsored by Voices of Hope. Tickets start at $25.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Sherman, CT— Dinner & Live Music; Italian buffet and live music performed by Charlie Stokes and Rob Bremerton. 7 pm at JCC in Sherman, 9 Rte 39 South. Info: jccinsherman.org. TIckets (includes dinner and entertainment): $45/members; $50/non-members; $25/students. To purchase tickets, visit www.HistoricEvening.com

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

Greenwich, CT — Lit Cafe in the Gallery: A Morning with Local Authors Daisy Florin and Alex Troy.; 10 am. Daisy Alpert Florin lives in Greenwich, CT with her family, and is the author of My Last Innocent Year a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice. In this debut novel, still recovering from her mother’s death, Isabel leaves her widowed father, the owner of a Jewish deli on the Lower East Side, for a small private college in New England. An encounter with an Israeli student ends in disaster, and she embarks on an ill-advised secret affair with a married professor.

Alex Troy lives in Wilton, CT and Florida and worked as a lawyer and

investor for 30 years before deciding to become an educator. The Academy of Smoke and Mirrors: A Boarding School On The Brink is his first novel and has been named #1 new release in Humorous American Literature. Jeff, a former hedge fund manager and lawyer, takes the helm of failing Hampton Acres Hebrew Academy. Was it crazy spending $150 million to create the world’s only Jewish boarding school and put it in rural Georgia? Or was it crazier still for Jeff to believe he could save the school? When the school receives a rapper’s bomb threat, Jeff must decide whether saving the school is possible or whether he’ll be lucky to save himself.

Hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich at YWCA Greenwich, 259 E. Putnam Ave.For more info: ujajcc.org. $10

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

Greenwich, CT— Special Musical Shabbat Service with medieval Tu B’Shevat seder done in modern style; 7 pm; hosed by Rabbi David; hosted by Congregation Shir Ami at First Presbyterian Church. Info: congregationshirami.org or email shirami.info@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

Greenwich, CT—“Something Wonderful: An Afternoon with Richard Rodgers,” narrated by Jack Viertel, 3 pm at The Milbrook Club, hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich. For information: ujajcc.org; $36 early/before Nov. 21; $50/general admission.u

Middlefield, CT—A Tube ishvat! A Tu BiShvat meet-up for families new to Greater Hartford; 1 – 3:30 p.m., at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort, 99 Powder Hill Rd; meet friends, learn how the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford supports the local Jewish community, have snowy fun. Complimentary kosher lunch, snacks, warm beverage$25/tuber, $5/non-tuber, $100/family. For those who can’t afford it or for questions: mbeede@jewishhartford.org.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

West Hartford, CT—International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the 79th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau; hosted by Voices of Hope CT; 12:30 pm. For info: ctvoicesofhope.org.

Greenwich, CT— “Packing With Passion;” join Teen Changemakers’ Fellows in packing 12,000 meals to be given to food pantries in Greenwich, New York and New England. Children ages 4 and up can take part (high schoolers can earn volunteer hours) in a fun family event open to all. At 2:15-3:15 pm or 3:30-4:18.30 pm. Hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich at Greenwich Reform Synagogue. For info: ujajcc.org.