Antisemite of the Week: Actor John Cusack

StopAntisemitism.org, which names an “Antisemite of the Week” every week, this week chose actor John Cusack.

John Cusack is an American actor, writer, and producer who, according to stopAntisemitism.org, actively engages in antisemitic slander targeting the Jewish people and nation. A quick glance at his X account (formerly Twitter) reveals a feed riddled with blood libels and antisemitic tropes. From retweeting comparisons of the Jewish people and white supremacists to denying the atrocities by Hamas of October 7th. Here is why stopAntisemitism chose Cusack as this week’s title holder. The Jewish Ledger has

In the summer of 2019, John Cusack publicly apologized for sharing a grotesque comic that featured an antisemitic trope of ‘Jewish control.’ The image depicts a hand, adorned with the Star of David, squashing a group of people. It included the quote, ‘To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.’ Although often misattributed to Voltaire, the quote is actually from white supremacist Kevin Strom. Cusack captioned the post with ‘follow the money.’ Initially, Cusack tried to place the blame on a ‘bot.’ However, under mounting pressure, the actor eventually issued a public apology for his actions.

On multiple occasions, Cusack has denied the mass rapes of innocent Israeli civilians, some as young as 12, instead sharing false blood libels accusing the IDF of actively participating in brutal crimes.

Cusack also doubles down on his slander of Israel when it comes to the history of Hamas. In a slew of tweets, the actor has shared the false conspiracy that Hamas was created by Israel:

On January 17, he retweeted: “Considering Hamas was originally a charity organization funded and supported by Israel. You’ll have to ask Netanyahu why he funded and put Hamas in power.”

On January 18, he tweeted: “Your daily reminder Bibi Netanyahu promoted and backed Hamas – to ensure a two-state solution never came to pass.”

On January 20, he retweeted: “Netanyahu built up HAMAS…It’s a final solution, HAMAS is just a pawn to blame!!”

On January 20, he retweeted: “Hamas was financed by the Israeli government in an attempt to weaken the Palestinian Authority. Do you understand why #Israel has not found nor destroyed Hamas till now?

According to stopAntisemitism.org, John Cusack also falsely attributes white supremacy to the Jewish people and nation:

On January 24, Cusack appeared outraged Elon Musk visited Auschwitz with Jewish commentator, Ben Shapiro and tweeted: “White supremacy ghoul blows smoke up Musk’s ass – your very presence on stage with him is a dig whistle to your white nationalist base.”

In addition to the statement above, Cusack quoted “I thought it was covered by Nazi” when a supporter echoed his remarks on calling Ben Shapiro a “white supremacist.”

Cusack’s antisemitism did not stop here. The actor retweeted: “Musk is already in the back pocket of Zionists and X has become the official pro genocide mouthpiece.”

On January 24th Cusack Retweeted: “Zionism is not Judaism. Nobody who opposes Zionist pigs like Netanyahu and his friends are antisemitic…I hate Nazis who wear the star as a badge of racist, blood thirsty terrorism.”

Cusack shockingly concluded that he looks at the obituaries of Zionists with “great pleasure.”John Cusack’s rabid Jew-hatred should not be tolerated. We need YOUR help – please email Cusack’s agency, APA, and demand they break ties with antisemite John Cusack.