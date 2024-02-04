Fairfield County Federation praises town for crackdown on antisemitic acts

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The Wilton Police Department’s swift and decisive action in charging an individual with criminal mischief for cutting of Jewish Federation blue ribbons from trees at the Wilton Town Center has been met with sincere appreciation from the community.

The incident, which occurred on January 23, targeted a display that had been put up with the permission of the Wilton Board of Selectmen as a sign of support for the Israeli hostages taken on October 7th and symbolized the support for the Jewish community.

In Norwalk, Mayor Harry Rilling’s statement denouncing racist and antisemitic comments at the Norwalk Common Council meeting and the Norwalk Police Department’s immediate investigation of antisemitic postcards mailed to Common Council members sent a powerful message that hate and intolerance have no place in Norwalk.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Wilton and Norwalk Police Departments and Mayor Harry Rilling for their quick and effective responses in addressing these reprehensible acts,” said Carin Savel, CEO of Jewish Federation of Greater Fairfield County. “We are seeing an increase in antisemitic acts in many of our local towns and we appreciate all of our local law enforcement’s dedication to preserving the safety and security of our community members. We will continue to work in collaboration with our local Police Departments and community leaders to address incidents and send a clear message that such acts of intolerance will not be accepted.”

The suspect faces legal consequences for criminal mischief and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, February 2nd

.

Both the Wilton and Norwalk Police Departments encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly.

Jewish Federation of Greater Fairfield County has engaged in educational and humanitarian efforts in the Greater Westport and Greater Bridgeport regions since the 1920s. The current non-profit organization is the result of a 2015 merger between United Jewish Appeal/Federation Westport Weston Wilton, Norwalk, and the Jewish Center for Community Services in Bridgeport. Federation connects the

communities of Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Georgetown, Monroe, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Rowayton, Southport, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, and Wilton to improve lives locally, in Israel, and around the world.

For more information, visit ShalomCT.org.