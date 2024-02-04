The Hartford Jewish Sports Hall of Fame is back…and accepting adult & youth nominees

Inductees will be honored at an Awards Ceremony on Sept. 26, 2024,

In 1982, the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford and the Jewish Community Center created the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame to celebrate Jewish sports figures from the greater Hartford area.

Over the span of 20 years (1982 to 2002), the Hall of Fame proudly honored the accomplishments of 86 remarkable sports figures, leaving an enduring impact on the Greater Hartford community.

In 1989, the Hall of Fame introduced the Dr. Morris Cohen Youth Athletic Award for high school athletes. Since its inception this award has been given to 43 deserving young athletes.

Since 1982, we’ve been celebrating the triumphs of sports figures who have left an indelible mark on the greater Hartford area. From athletes and coaches to managers, agents, officials, owners, writers, broadcasters, and devoted supporters – we honor excellence. Your nomination could be the next chapter in this legacy. Recognize those who have shaped our community through their dedication to sports. Nominate an adult or high school senior today and let their story become part of the Hartford Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. The Jewish Historical Society collects materials on the inductees in its archives, ensuring that a record of their contributions is preserved. The honorees are recognized on a plaque at the Mandell JCC in West Hartford.

Nominate Someone Today!

If you know an adult or high school senior who deserves consideration please click on the link to the nomination form below:

To nominate someone, visit mandelljcc.org.

Upload photos, news articles, and other materials that showcase the achievements of your nominee. Help us paint a vivid picture of their impact on the Jewish sports community.

CAP: Pictured from Left to right, with their respective years of induction: Edward L. Waltman (1989), YMHA women’s basketball team with Coach Dr. Morris Cohen (1984), Gerald A. Roisman (2002), J. Sydney (Jack) Greenbaum (1985).