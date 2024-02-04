WHAT’S HAPPENING

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

Local Jewish community organizations are invited to submit events to the calendar. Events must be received one week prior to the bi-weekly publication of the Ledger. Send submissions to Ledger editor Judie Jacobson at judiej@jewishledger.com. We reserve the right to edit calendar items.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Sherman, CT—The JCC in Sherman presents a Dinner Theater: “Golda’s Balcony,” starring Dandy Barrett as Golda Meir, under the direction of Robin Frome. The play

follows the trajectory of the life of Golda Meir from Russian immigrant to American school-teacher to a leader of international politics as the fourth Prime Minister of Israel. Much of its focus is on the period surrounding the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when Israel was attacked by Egypt and Syria. This drama suggests Meir threatened Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger with the launch of nuclear weapons against her enemies, conceivably starting World War III, unless the U.S. came to her country’s aid. JCC in Sherman is located at 9 Rte 39 South. All tickets include: pastrami / corned beef on rye sandwich, matzoh ball soup, root vegetable chips, pickle, beverage and dessert. Tickets: $45/JCCS Members | $50/non-members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.jccinsherman.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Greenwich, CT—PJ Library Cookies ad Crafts: Warm up your Sunday. 3:30-5 pm. A fun afternoon with cookies and crafts. Register by 10 am on the Friday before the event. At Greenwich Reform Synagogue hosted by PJ Library of UJA-JCC Greenwich for more informationz; ujajcc.org. $54/family through February 2; $75/after and at the door.

Sherman, CT — Sunday Speaker Series featuring Nadine Strossen in conversation with best selling author Jeffrey Tobin about free speech: Should it protect even antisemitic hate speech, advocacy of terrorism, and social media disinformation? Nadine Strossen is former ACLU president and First Amendment expert who will discuss her new book, Free Speech: What Everyone Needs to Know.

Copies available at the discount price of $10 (correct change appreciated)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Greenwich, CT — 3rd Annual Men’s Paddle: “Paddle, Beer, and Dinner!” 7:30 pm at Inns Arden Paddle Hut, hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich. The event supports the Jewish Greenwich security program. Even if you don’t play paddle, come and enjoy dinner and drinks by the fire pit! New this year: a competing tournament. For info: ujajcc.org. $350

Hartford, CT— “Women Committing to Action: Security for you, your family and your community,” with John Colangelo, Community Security Director, Secure Community Network, 7 pm., at Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford. Learn skills to identify and respond to risks, enabling each of us to take personal responsibility for our own safety and security, as well as that of our families and communities. Dessert, coffee, and soft drinks provided. For info: heather@jlahartford.org. $18



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Greenwich, CT—- “Let’s Talk Antisemitism & Kids: How to talk to your kids about Jewish hatred”; hear from ADL and JFS Greenwich experts; 7:30–9 pm; For information: ujajcc.org. at Chabad Greenwich. $36/person

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Woodbridge, CT— Crime Prevention for Everyday Life: A Seminar for Aging Adults; 11 am at the JCC of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Rd. Join the Woodbridge Police Dept., in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, JCC of Greater New Haven and Secure Community Network to learn essential tips of stay safe in your daily life. Register at mshanbrom@securecommunitynetwork.org. FREE

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Greenwich, CT—Self Defense Class; 2-3:30 pm/ For women and girls ages 15 and up, will you’ve you the tools you may need in the event of an attack. Instructor Gus Bottazzi, chief instructor at Corporate Krav Mag, will lead the 90-minute class. Hosted by UJA-JCC; for information: ujajcc.org. $45/person

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 & MARCH 31

Greenwich, CT— Israel for Teens: Not-so Basic Israel Basics and Antisemitism on Campus, Now What? Two programs for teens who are concerned about what’s happening around the world. High schoolers in interactive learning with professional Teen Israel Educators, Sarah Livson and Yoel Sebbag from Club Z. At 4:30 pm. Registration required. Register at ujajcc.org. Tickets: $18/person, per session.