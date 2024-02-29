WHAT’S HAPPENING

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Greenwich, CT—- “Let’s Talk Antisemitism & Kids: How to talk to your kids about Jewish hatred”; hear from ADL and JFS Greenwich experts; 7:30–9 pm; For information: ujajcc.org. at Chabad Greenwich, 38 Field Point Rd. $36/person

Westport, CT—“Critical Conversations,” a speaker series featuring contemporary Jewish and timey issues. 6:45 pm/VIP reception; 7:30 pm/program. A conversation with Dara Horn, author of People Love Dead Jews.” Hosted by Chad of Westport and ADL Connecticut. For more info and to RSVP: jewishwestport.com/darahorn

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29

SOUTHBURY, CT—Love & Knishes Luncheon featuring Pierce Campbell LIVE! Pierce was the CT State Troubadour for many years and has been a full time musician for over 35 years. Pierce’s diverse repertoire includes Rock & Roll, Celtic, Jazz and folk style original songs; 12 lunch, 1 pm performance. At the Jewish Federation of Western CT Walzer Family Jewish Community Campus, 444 Main St. North. For more information, email cconti@jfed.net or call 203=405-7009. Tickets: $10

Woodbridge, CT— Crime Prevention for Everyday Life: A Seminar for Aging Adults; 11 am at the JCC of Greater New Haven, 360 Amity Rd. Join the Woodbridge Police Dept., in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, JCC of Greater New Haven and Secure Community Network to learn essential tips of stay safe in your daily life. Register at mshanbrom@securecommunitynetwork.org. FREE

FRIDAY, MARCH 1—SATURDAY, MARCH 2

PALMER, MA—Shabbaton open to 7th & 12th graders hosted by JTConnect at Camp Rama New England. Shabbat and Kashrut will be observed. Price includes round trip transportation and Saturday night event at Nomads in South Windsor for a Pink Shabbat activity. Learn about Sharsheret, a Jewish Breast Cancer Awareness organization and about Jewish giving, meet new friends, enjoy fun activities, and more. Register online at linktr.ee/jtconnect. For more information, contact Caroline Poland at caroline@jtconnect.org, 860-727-6157 or Lev Kropsky at lev@jtconnecticut.org, 860-727-6110. Price: $99/person until Feb. 19; $136 person from Feb. 20-24.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Sherman, CT — Potter’s Field at the JCC in Sherman; 7 pm; at the JCC in Sherman, 9 Rte 39 South. A fantastic music concert featuring the band Potters Field. For information: jccinsherman.org. 860-355-8050. $20/members, $25/non-members, $10/students

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Greenwich, CT—Self Defense Class; 2-3:30 pm/ For women and girls ages 15 and up, will you’ve you the tools you may need in the event of an attack. Instructor Gus Bottazzi, chief instructor at Corporate Krav Mag, will lead the 90-minute class. Hosted by UJA-JCC; for information: ujajcc.org. $45/person

Sherman, CT— JCC in Sherman Sunday Speaker Series featuring Ted Hollander, Step Forward America; 1 pm; at the JCC, 9 Rte 39S. For information: jccinsherman.org, 860-355-8050

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

Southbury, CT—The Jewish Federation of Western CT will jost a “Dignity Grows” program that will address the issue of Period Poverty. This program is co-sponsored by the Federation along with Jewish community leaders in the Danbury area. Co-sponsors Adath Israel, Congregation B’nai Israel, and the United Jewish Center will host a packing party filling totes with personal hygiene products. The filled totes will then be donated to local Danbury charities in need of these items. Dignity Grows was founded in 2019 to eliminate Period Poverty in America through direct support, research, and social change. Dignity Grows ensures hygiene support for tens of thousands of girls and women each year.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

Stamford, CT—“The Light of Learning: Hasidism in Poland on the Eve of the Holocaust,” a book launch and musical program with guest speaker Glenn Dynner, PhD, director of Fairfield University’s Bennett Center for Judaic Studies; 6 pm/nosh and Polish vodka tasting with Yoni Miller; 7 pm/ lecture by Glenn Dynner and musical performance by The John Madoff Trio. The story of a. Late-hour Hasidic revival in Poland powered by rigorous Torah study in yeshivas and eventual in underground bunkers during the Holocaust. RSVP to Fairfield.edu/bennettcenter. FREE program n memory of Dr. Hesh Romanowitz z”l. At Congregation Agudath Sholom

WEDNESDAYS, MARCH 6, 20, 27

West Hartford, CT — “The Evolution of American Jewish Literature with guest speaker Amy Weiss, recipient of a 2023-24 Greenberg Junior Faculty Research Grant and assistant professor of Judaic Studies & History at U of Hartford. 12:30-2 pm; at the Greenbelt Center/Harry Jack Gray Center. For information, contact Susan Gottlieb at sgottlieb@hartford.edu.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Sherman, CT— Dinner & Music: A Homecoming with the Ali Ryerson and Larry Ham Jazz Duo; at the JCC in Sherman, 9 Rte 39S. For information: jccinsherman.org. $50/ all -inclusive (buffet dinner, beverages, dessert and live music performance

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Sherman, CT—The Clams: a celebration of 1960s and 70s R ’n B, classic and British rock, with special guests; 7 pm; at the JCC in Sherman. For information: jccinsherman.org., 860-355-8050. $20/members, $25/non-members, $10/students.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

Springfield, MA—“From the Heart of Israel: Reflections on Resilience and Strength” at Springfield Jewish Community Center, 11160 Dickinson St., 10:30 am Professor IlanTroen will share his firsthand account of Israel’s October 7 terrorist attacks where his daughter and son-in-law were murdered. A distinguished historian of Israel and Jewish studies and resident of Beer-Sheva, Professor Troen will contextualize the complications in the aftermath of October 7 for all of us – Jews in Israel and in North America. Troen is professor emeritus of the Sam and Anna Lopin Chair of Modern History at Ben-Gurion University (BGU) of the Negev, and of the Stoll Family Chair in Israel Studies at Brandeis University.

He has served as founding dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at Ben-Gurion University of the Nagev, director of the Ben-Gurion Research Institute for the Study of Israel and Zionism in Sde Boqer, director of the Kreitman Foundation Fellowships, and on many key BGU committees between 1975 – 2007.In 2023, he was awarded its Lifetime Achievement Award. He established the Brandeis University Schusterman Center for Israel Studies, the most extensive academic institute outside Israel. Troen has authored or edited numerous books in American, Jewish, and Israeli history. He is the founding editor of Israel Studies (Indiana University Press), the leading journal in this new field. Troen was born in Boston, educated at the Latin School, Hebrew College, Brandeis, and Hebrew University in Jerusalem before taking his PhD at the University of Chicago.

Admission is FREE, but pre-registration is required at springfieldjcc.org.

West Hartford, CT— Remembering Norman Lear, 3 pm, hosted by the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford at the Mandell JCC. Norman Lear was a giant in TV history. His first major show, “All in the Family,” was a biting commentary on American life, taking on bigotry and abortion, at a time when safer shows like ‘Bewitched’ and “The Brady Bunch’ ruled the airwaves. Lear was known for his longevity, continuing to actively work in the industry until his recent death at the age of 101, and for his political activism. Join us to hear from Quinnipiac University professor Julie Buck how Norman Lear spent formative years in Hartford and how his voice changed American television with more complex stories and shows that made a difference. Register at jhsgh.org. $5/jhsgh members; $10/non-members

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 & MARCH 31

Greenwich, CT— “Israel for Teens: Not-so Basic Israel Basics and Antisemitism on Campus, Now What?” Two programs for teens who are concerned about what’s happening around the world. High schoolers in interactive learning with professional Teen Israel Educators, Sarrah Livson and Yoel Sebbag from Club Z. 3—4:30 pm. Hosted by UJA-JCC of Greenwich. Registration required. Register at ujajcc.org. Tickets: $18/person, per session.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Southbury, CT—“Live at Mister Kelly’s,” a documentary that recalls the days of nightclubs; hosted by Jewish Federation of Western Connecticut. At 6:30 pm. A nostalgic evening featuring the “stars” of the past and how they achieved stardom. Including a live performance featuring jazz singer Carolynn Schwartz Black aka SouthMama. At the Jewish Federation of Western CT Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Community Function Hall, 444 Main St. North.Beverage and finger food will be serviced.RSP by March 7 to Cathy Conti, cconti@jfed.net, (203) 405-7009. $18

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Greenwich, CT — Purim Celebration! 7 p.m.Fun and games, food and drinks and more. Come in costume. At a private home (RSVP for address) RSVP: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ek9r65ex5737d2ce&oseq=&c=&ch=

MONDAY, APRIL 1

West Hartford, CT—“Fighting for America: Jews, Military Service, and the Reshaping of Religion,” 4 pm, with guest speaker Jessica Cooperman, Jessica Cooperman is Associate Professor and Chair of Religion Studies and Director of Jewish Studies at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA. Her research focuses on 20th century American Judaism and Jewish history. She is author of Making Judaism Safe for America: World War I and the Origins of Religious Pluralism. Following the talk, everyone is invited to view the exhibit “Fighting for Hartford: Connecticut Jews on the Homefront and Battlefront during World War II,” now on display at the Museum of Jewish Civilization. Hosted by the Maurice Greenberg Center for Judaic Studies of the University of Hartford. The talk will be held in KF Room in the University of Hartford Mortensen Library Registration required: mgcjs@hartford.edu.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

West Hartford, CT—“A Jewel Thief’s Banquet: An interactive mystery event, the annual fundraiser of the Young Israel o f West Hartford; 6-9 pm. Details to follow.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Greenwich, CT— UJA-JCC Greenwich presents the inaugural “Black Family Community Forum, 7:30 pm. With guest speaker Daniel Gordis, the Koret Distinguished Fellow at Shalem College and the author of 13 books and the widely read blog/podcast, “Israel from the Inside.” His book, Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn, received the 2016 National Jewish Book Award as “Book of the Year.” His most recent book, Impossible Takes Longer: 75 Years After its Creation, has Israel Fulfilled Its Founders’ Dreams? was awarded the Rabbi Sacks Book Prize for 2023. Held at the Greenwich Library, Berkley Theatre. RSVP: ujajcc.org. $18 (FREE for teens)

SATURDAY, MAY 4 – TUESDAY, MAY 7

Greenwich, CT—“Civil Rights Journey to the American South: Atlanta/Montgomeryu, Selma/Birmingham.” Hosted by Congregation Shir Ami and led by Rabbi David Evan Markus. A multi-faith journey into the heart of the US Civil Rights Movement. Experience living history and hear the ongoing clarion call of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in this nation. For information: congregationshirami.org. $1,095/person (excludes airfare and one night hotel)

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Connecticut (webinar)— “Has Your Child Experienced Antisemitism in School?” with special guest Fran Rabinowitz, executive director, CT Association of Public School Superintendents will discuss the best ways to reach out to schools, how to discuss the impact of an antisemitic incident with school personnel and what parents can expect from schools; 7-8:15 pm. Presented by ADL Connecticut, in partnership with Connecticut Jewish Federations and JTConnect. Register at adl.zoom.us.

MONDAY, MAY 6

Southbury, CT—Holocaust Remembrance Day. Hosted by the Jewish Federation of Western CT. Details to follow.