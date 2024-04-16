Democratic Majority for Israel, Republican Jewish Coalition jointly condemn Iranian attack

(JNS) In an unusual statement, the Democratic Majority for Israel and the Republican Jewish Coalition, which “rarely see eye to eye,” jointly condemned the Islamic Republic’s “unwarranted, indiscriminate and disproportionate attack against Israeli civilians—Jewish and Arab.”

“Iran has been making war against Israel for six months through proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah. Yesterday Iran made war against Israel directly,” the two organizations stated.

The two agreed that “Congress has an important role to play at this moment” and U.S. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) “all support much needed aid for Israel.”

“Democrats and Republicans in the Senate came together to pass that aid months ago,” the two stated. “Democratic Majority for Israel and the Republican Jewish Coalition both believe the House of Representatives must also pass an emergency supplemental that can be signed by the president.”

“History will not forgive the failure of Congress to act,” they said. “Let’s get it done!”