Gerald (Jerry) Edward Jacobs, 89, of Trumbull, CT, formerly of Stamford, CT, died March 8, 19 days shy of his 90th birthday. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Bobbi (nee Zahler) Jacobs. Raised in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Minnie (nee Marians) and Murry Jacobs. He attended SJ Tilden HS, and New York University for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering. He began working for General Foods Corp while finishing his master’s degree. He spent many years working in freezers while helping develop the freeze-drying process for all types of food items. His name is on the patent held by General Foods. The company paid for him to go to law school at night while working full-time. After graduating from St. Johns Law school, he moved into the patent division of General Foods until his retirement. He and his wife lived in Brooklyn until 1977 when they moved to Stamford, CT. A few years after his wife passed, he moved to in Trumbull, where he lived until his passing. Born into an extremely large, close-knit family, he enjoyed spending time with his abundance of grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. Throughout his life he was happiest with family around, engaging in a variety of activities, especially playing cards, rooting for the Dodgers, fishing, and bowling. Later in life he became a grand master in bridge, played in national and local tournaments, and ran several local tournaments. He is survived by his brother Robert Jacobs and his wife Mary; his children, Bonnie Jacobs, Philip Jacobs and his wife. Debbie, and Steven Jacobs and his wife Anita; his grandchildren Rachael, Michael, Marc, and Alec Jacobs; his nieces Andrea Jacobs, and Francine Katz; and many first,second, and third cousins.