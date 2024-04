Jennifer Lynn Koch, 50, of Willimantic, CT, formerly of West Hartford, CT, died March 9. She is survived by her father Lawrence W. Koch of Canton, CT, formerly of West Hartford; her sister Randi Koch and her fiance Roger Dumais; her brother Jonathan Koch and his wife Lisa; her nephew Jacob; her niece Abigail; and three great niece’s Scarlett, Kennedy and Brooklynn. She was pre-deceased by her mother Deanna R. Koch.