Phyllis Kronick Medvedow, 93, of New Haven, CT, March 9. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years of Leon A. Medvedow. As he was the daughter of Louis B. and Anna (Skolnick) Kronick, immigrants from Vilna and Minsk. She was the fourth of five daughters. Her sisters, Estelle Leventhal, Irma Evans, Eleanor Greenberg, and Sondra Traurig, all predeceased her.

For over 60 years, her impact was felt across the city and state through her many professional and volunteer positions and her wide range of relationships and constant attention to the people and causes dear to her. These included serving as director of community and government affairs at Yale New Haven Hospital and contributing her time and skills to the New Haven Foundation, PTA, ADL, Jewish Historical Society, American Cancer Society, garden club, Last Tuesday Association, hospital ladies, Urban League, New Haven Board of Education, Arts Council, and the Educational Center for the Arts. As recently as five years ago, she was elected president of the Residents’ Council and launched the first government relations committee at the Whitney Center where she moved in 2017. She and her husband ran political campaigns and Congress Printers, building friendships and relationships across the city. There were no greater champions of New Haven, though the UConn women’s basketball team was a close second. The couple shared a love of the beach community of Woodmont, an extended family that summered together for over 50 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Jill Medvedow and her husband Richard Kazis, and Lissy Medvedow and her husband Clifford Cohen; her grandchildren, Noah Kazis, Olivia Susman, Sophie Kazis and Charlotte Cohen; her great-grandchildren, of Eliza Kazis, and Sawyer, Ashton and Summer Susman; and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving and much loved matriarch and friend.