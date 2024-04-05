Reena Seltzer died March 13. She was the wife of 43 years of Arthur Seltzer She was born at the Aberdeen Proving Ground where her father, Rabbi Murray Levine was chaplain. Her mother was the late Malka Levine. In addition to her husband, she is survived by here children, Michael Seltzer and his wife Lauren, and Aura Weiner and her husband Nate; her grandchildren, Noah, Jesse, Talan, and Maxine; and her brothers Judah and wife Adina, and Mordy and his wife Elizabeth. She was respected and admired for her good counsel as a clinical psychologist and her active participation and leadership in numerous community activities. She will be missed by the many whose lives she touched.