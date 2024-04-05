Lois (Bolton) Weiner, 97, of Branford, CT, died March 11. She was predeceased by her husband William Weiner. Born in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late John and Frances (Barnett) Bolton. She is survived by her children, Michael Weiner and his wife Sheryl, Scott Weiner and his wife Andrea, and Marjorie Weiner and her husband Roger; her grandchildren, Max, Ross, Hal, Josh, Matthew & Jonathan; her great-grandchildren, Lucy, Levi, Jacob, Mason, Patrick, Aaron and Alexandra. Annmarie Riggsbee, her Florence Nightingale, cared for Lois with the love, devotion, & respect of a daughter. She was also precessed by her siblihings, the late Albert Bolton and Gertrude Gittleson.