(JNS) Anti-Israel protesters rushed New York City’s Brooklyn Museum on Friday afternoon, assaulting public safety officers and damaging artwork as they made their way inside and occupied the lobby.The New York City Police Department (NYPD) arrived in force about an hour later, taking some 34 people into custody. Six were charged with crimes, ranging from trespassing to assault, while 23 received summonses for misdemeanors, such as trespassing, graffiti and resisting arrest, AP reported.