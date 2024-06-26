Juliette Greene, 102, of Bloomfield, CT, formerly of West Hartford, CT, died June 4. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Greene, Born in New Britain, CT, she was the daughter of the late Louis and “Goldie” Novick. She was also predeceased by nine siblings. She is survived by her sons and their wives: Malcolm and Jacqueline of Wayland, MA, Stuart and Victoria of South Windsor, Norman and Dale of Albany, CA, and Martin and Paulette of Wayland, MA; her eight grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. After graduating from Hartford High School, she earned a secretarial certificate. She volunteered with the Mt. Sinai Hospital League, was an active member of Temple Beth Israel in West Hartford, and was a noted costume maker for stage productions at the Hart School of Music and the Hartford Jewish Community Center (now the Mandell JCC). She helped develop exercise classes for senior adults at the JCC, as well as water aerobics. She was skilled at sewing, knitting, crocheting, crewel work, and taught classes in different hand crafts. She was a formidable golfer and tennis player. Juliette served in the Navy WAVES during World War II, and later joined the Jewish War Veterans Association. She was a cherished figure to her many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.