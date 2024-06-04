Jewish AZ state rep: ‘Stop with excitement to elect first woman Jewish president of Mexico’

(JNS) Alma Hernandez, an Arizona state representative who is Jewish and of Mexican descent, urged against overstating the Jewish significance of Claudia Sheinbaum’s election as president of Mexico.

“Please stop with the excitement to elect the first woman Jewish president of Mexico,” Hernandez wrote.

“Claudia Sheinbaum is of Jewish descent but doesn’t participate in the Jewish community or have its backing,” Hernandez said. “She says she is an atheist, never denounced Oct. 7 and refused to condemn Hamas and speak out about the Mexican nationals held hostage.”

The newly-elected Mexican president “is no friend of Israel,” she added. “So y’all can calm down; she is unaffiliated with the community and does not want to be associated. Please do your research.”

In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Sheinbaum “on her historic election as the first woman president of Mexico.” Biden didn’t mention Sheinbaum’s Jewish background.