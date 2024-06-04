‘The View’ co-host’s daughter marks graduation with ‘from the river to the sea’

(JNS) Paloma Hostin, daughter of TV personality Sunny Hostin, celebrated her graduation from the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in the Bronx, New York, with an online post mocking those she claims tried to get her expelled for anti-Israel messages.

Hostin, 18, wrote on her Snapchat account along with a kissy face photo, “Now that I got my diploma: FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE.”

Referencing those who had reported her previous anti-Israel social media shares, Hostin added, “And to all the mfs who screenshotted my stories and showed them to your parents trying to get me suspended or expelled, look at me now.”

Hostin intends to attend Cornell University in the fall.

The Ethical Culture Fieldston School costs $63,000 yearly in tuition.Earlier this month, two students wearing keffiyehs wrote “Free Palestine” in chalk above the school’s front entrance.