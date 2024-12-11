Entertainment, sports and war top 2024 Google searches in Israel

The Euro 2024 soccer championship, Israeli actor Idan Amedi, the IDF’s Home Front Command, Israel’s version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” and assassinated Hamas chief Mohammed Deif topped the list.

(Dec. 11, 2024 / JNS)

A mix of entertainment, sports and the war against Hamas in Gaza were the top Google search items in Israel over the last year, according to statistics released this week by the world’s most popular internet search engine.

The Euro 2024 soccer championship, Israeli singer-songwriter and actor Idan Amedi, the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command, which offered information about rocket attacks, Israel’s version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” and assassinated Hamas chief Mohammed Deif topped the list of most searched items on Google, according to the website’s “Year in Search 2024.”

Iran came in sixth, followed by the Israeli singer Lior Farhi and Israel’s wartime Eurovision contender Eden Golan; two reality shows closed out the top 10 list.

Crumble cake headed the list of recipe searches in Israel, followed by honey cake, “key challah” and bento cakes.

The most asked “why” questions on Google in Israel were: Why does one eat dairy on the Jewish holiday of Shavuot (which marks the harvest festival and the giving of the Bible); why does one fast on Tisha B’Av (which commemorates the destruction of the two ancient Jewish temples); why does one fast on Yom Kippur; why didn’t Moses enter the Land of Israel; and why does one celebrate Shavuot.

The top “how” searches on Google in Israel last year were: How does one prepare parmesan, how to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest, how did Michael Jackson die, how to make sweet cream and how to peel a pomegranate.