Czech schools won’t pull atlas calling Jerusalem Israel’s capital

(JTA) – A school atlas that labels Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will not be removed from Czech schools, as originally announced. The Czech Education Ministry said last week that the atlas would be removed following a complaint by the Palestinian ambassador in Prague to the ministry. But on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Education Minister Katerina Valachova told Czech Radio that Jerusalem would not be removed from the textbooks after all. “Jerusalem is Israel’s capital from the viewpoint of the declaration of the country to which this relates, which means Israel,” Valachova said in the radio interview, according to The Jerusalem Post. “If there is a sentence relating to all of the international steps, I believe that this fact will not offend either side.” The Czech Republic does not recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital pending a comprehensive peace agreement and maintains its embassy in Tel Aviv.