THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

West Hartford – Lunch and Learn with Yehuda Yaakov, consul general of Israel to New England; lunch provided; hosted by Jewish Professionals Network and the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford; noon – 1 p.m.; at Cantor Colburn LLP, 20 Church St., 22nd fl.; sjennings@jewishhartford.org, (860) 727-6130. $10, registration required.