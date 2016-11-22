EHRLICH

Rita H. (Rosenthal) Ehrlich, 90, of Springfield, Mass., passed away on Nov. 16, 2016. She was the beloved wife of the late Herman G. Ehrlich for 53 years. She was the daughter of the late Abraham and Mildred (Lipshultz) Rosenthal. A graduate of Commerce High School, Rita worked in retail sales for over 35 years at the former Blake’s Department Store before retiring in 1988. She is survived by her two sons, Mark and his wife Candace of Barrington, R.I., and David Ehrlich of Columbus, Ga. She leaves four cherished grandchildren, Jessica, Jason, Joshua and Samuel. Funeral services and shiva were private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123. For information and condolences: www.SugarmanSinai.com.