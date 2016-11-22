Rabbi Stephen Fuchs publishes ToraHighlights

“I hope people will read and learn from my first book. But I hope people will read, treasure and proudly display this book on a coffee and/or Shabbat table,” says Rabbi Stephen Fuchs of West Hartford of his new book, ToraHighlights.

Fuchs, the former president of the World Union for Progressive Judaism and rabbi emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford, will be on hand at the Judaica Store at Bishop’s Corner in West Hartford on Sunday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., to sign copies of both his new book and his previous book, What’s in It for Me? Finding Ourselves in Biblical Narratives.

According to Fuchs, the book aims to provide concise meaningful comments on each weekly; acknowledge the strong connection between Jewish life in America and its roots in Germany. The commentaries appear in both English and German.

Fuchs hopes that the book will “spark meaningful conversation about the weekly Torah portion,” and will “serve as a gesture of reconciliation between Jews and the Germans, which has done so much to acknowledge and atone for the Shoah.”

Given its artful cover, it is also likely to beautify the home or Shabbat table.

“The beauty of the book comes from the marvelous photography of Lena Stein of Avon, whose magnificent photos of Beth Israel’s exquisite roundels grace both the front and back cover of the book and are featured inside as well,” says Fuchs, noting that included in the book’s pages is an informative history of these magnificent works of art by Pastor Ursula Sieg.