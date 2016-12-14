If you build it… they will light

Chanukah came early for Glastonbury kids on Sunday, Dec. 11 when they stopped in at the Home Depot “Menorah Workshop” — and went home with their own handmade menorahs, as well as Home Depot’s signature orange apron. Chabad Jewish Center of Glasonbury, which hosted the event, is also planning several Chanukah events around town, including the annual lighting of a giant outdoor menorah.

CAP: Zachary Gilbert gets help building his menorah from his grandfather, Bob Efron.