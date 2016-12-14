Published on December 14th, 2016 | by LedgerOnline0
The Joy of Learning Torah
It was cause for celebration at the Yeshiva Ktana of Waterbury when the school’s first grade boys received their first Torah. Let the studying begin!
Published on December 14th, 2016 | by LedgerOnline0
It was cause for celebration at the Yeshiva Ktana of Waterbury when the school’s first grade boys received their first Torah. Let the studying begin!
© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397