Published on December 7th, 2016 | by LedgerOnline

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

Stamford – “Boomers and Beyond: Sacred Aging,” monthly conversations with Rabbi Vicki L. Axe and friend, 7-9 p.m., 151 Guinea Road, (203) 274-5376.

