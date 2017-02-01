GOLDBERG

Maxine (Ascher) Goldberg, 80, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., formerly of West Hartford, died Jan. 24. She was the wife of David Goldberg. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Morris and Elenore Ascher. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Eric Goldberg, Susan Goldberg Putterman and her husband Neil, and Elizabeth Goldberg; her granddaughter Kate Putterman; her brother Paul Ascher and his wife Andrea; and two nephews and a niece.