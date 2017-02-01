Report: Jewish aide wrote Trump’s Holocaust statement

(JTA) – The White House statement for International Holocaust Day, which omitted Jews, was written by a Jewish aide to President Donald Trump, according to a report. Boris Epshteyn, a Republican political strategist turned special assistant to the president, crafted the statement, the political news website Politico reported Monday evening, citing an unnamed source “with knowledge of the situation.” Epshteyn immigrated to the United States from his native Moscow in 1993 at the age of 11. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during the daily briefing with reporters that: “The statement was written with the help of an individual who is both Jewish and the descendant of Holocaust survivors.” Asked if it was Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a leading adviser, Spicer refused to say.

CAP: Boris Epshteyn