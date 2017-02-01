Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 11: Trump campaign senior advisor Boris Epshteyn (R), is seen in the lobby of Trump Tower, November 11, 2016 in New York City. On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he 'has a busy day in New York' and 'will soon be making some very important decisions on the people who will be running our government.' (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Report: Jewish aide wrote Trump’s Holocaust statement

(JTA) – The White House statement for International Holocaust Day, which omitted Jews, was written by a Jewish aide to President Donald Trump, according to a report. Boris Epshteyn, a Republican political strategist turned special assistant to the president, crafted the statement, the political news website Politico reported Monday evening, citing an unnamed source “with knowledge of the situation.” Epshteyn immigrated to the United States from his native Moscow in 1993 at the age of 11. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during the daily briefing with reporters that: “The statement was written with the help of an individual who is both Jewish and the descendant of Holocaust survivors.” Asked if it was Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a leading adviser, Spicer refused to say.

CAP: Boris Epshteyn

