Freedom, Jews & Jazz

WEST HARTFORD – Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Ave. in West Hartford, will present Freedom, Jews & Jazz on Sunday, April 2, at 7 p.m.

The concert, a celebration of the theme of freedom a week before Passover, will feature jazz-style music by composers George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Ann Ronell (originally Ann Rosenblatt) Sammy Cahn and many more.

Cantor Joseph Ness will host the concert, which will feature vocalist Giacomo Gates with his jazz trio: Walter Gwardyak on piano, Jeff Fuller on bass and Carmen Intorre on drums. Also featured at the concert will be vocalists Elisa Wagner Weinstein and Charlie Uthgenannt; and saxophonist Noah Yontef Mathog, a member of Beth El Temple.

Cabaret-style table seating will be available for advance reservations. Complimentary wine will be served and snacks will be available. General admission is $20/person and $15/seniors, available in advance or at the door.

For more information, call (860) 233-9696 or go to www.betheltemplemusic.com.

CAP: Giacomo Gates