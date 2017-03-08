Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
National/World WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 16: (AFP-OUT) Senior advisor Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump participates in a congressional listening session with GOP members in the Roosevelt Room of the White House February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

Published on March 8th, 2017

Jared Kushner attended meeting with Russian envoy

(JTA) – Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, attended a controversial meeting in December between a Russian diplomat and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The New York Times reported. The meeting between Kushner, Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak lasted 20 minutes at Trump Tower and was intended to “establish a line of communication,” White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks told The Times on March 2. The FBI is investigating alleged Russian involvement in November’s U.S. presidential election. Flynn resigned after failing to disclose the nature of calls he had with Kislyak in which he reportedly urged the Russians not to respond to sanctions imposed or planned by the Obama administration, saying relations would improve under Trump. Kushner was not known to have participated in talks with Russian officials prior to the report. “Jared has had meetings with many other foreign countries and representatives – as many as two dozen other foreign countries’ leaders and representatives,” Hicks said, adding that Kushner has not met with Kislyak since the December meeting.

