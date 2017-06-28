West Hartford Student wins first place in eesmarts Student Contest

Alex Patt, a rising fifth-grader at Solomon Schechter Day School of Greater Hartford, has been awarded first place in the Grade 4 category of the eesmarts 13th Annual Student Contest.

More than 150 students, parents, teachers, elected officials, and clean energy supporters from across the state were on hand to honor Patt when he received his award at a ceremony held at the State Capitol on June 2. Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner Mary Sotos was the keynote speaker, and FOX 61 meteorologist Joe Furey served as Master of Ceremonies.

Presented by Energize Connecticut in partnership with Eversource and AVANGRID, Inc. subsidiaries United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, the eesmarts Student Contest invites Connecticut students in grades K-12 and college to create projects about energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainability.

Patt, who lives in West Hartford and is the son of Prof. Avi and Ivy Patt, was honored for his news article, “Money, Money, Money Saved!”, which he broadcasted live from an energy-efficient home in West Hartford, highlighting the home’s energy-saving features, such as energy-efficient appliances, LED lightbulbs and solar panels. He encouraged viewers to make a habit of conserving energy at home to save money and protect our environment.

CAP: At the eesmarts Student Contest award ceremony: Alex Patt (front, right), with other 4th-grade finalists, and (standing, l to r) Ron Araujo of Eversource, Mary Sotos, DEEP Deputy Commissioner, and Pat McDonnell of United Illuminating