Video Trump retweeted of him hitting Hillary Clinton has antisemitic origin

(JTA) – President Donald Trump retweeted a video from the account of a supporter who had previously tweeted several antisemitic and racist statements showing him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball. The doctored video was retweeted on Sunday from the account of someone named Mike, whose account goes by the handle @Fuctupmind. The text accompanying the video reads “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary.” The section of the video showing Clinton getting hit with the golf ball and falling into a plane comes from footage of her in 2011 tripping while boarding an airplane in Yemen. Buzzfeed reported Sunday that the Twitter account where the image originated makes racial, antisemetic, and anti-LGBT comments. Trump has retweeted images that encourage violence from supporters in the past, including a video of him wrestling CNN to the ground.