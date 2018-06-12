Patriots’ Julian Edelman facing 4-game suspension

(JTA) – New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reportedly is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but he is appealing. League sources told ESPN of the suspension on Thursday, June 7, the sports network reported. One league source said Edelman was appealing, as he has never tested positive despite taking “hundreds of tests.” Edelman, 32, missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. The Jewish Pro Bowler, one of quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite targets, is entering his 10th season. He has caught as many as 105 passes in a season, played in three Super Bowls, starred in a series of comedic videos and written a children’s book. In April, he was credited with helping to stop a potential school shooting by a Michigan teen.