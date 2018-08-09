Jeremy Corbyn hosted 2010 event comparing Israel to Nazis

(JTA) – British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has apologized for hosting a 2010 event in Parliament on Holocaust Memorial Day where speakers compared Israel’s treatment of Gaza Palestinians to the Nazis’ treatment of Jews. Corbyn, a hard-left politician, has been fighting accusations of harboring antisemitic sentiments, and his party has come under intense scrutiny in the media over antisemitic rhetoric by party members. The Parliament event, which was covered at the time by the London-based Jewish Chronicle, was reported on July 31 by the British daily The Times. The talk was titled “Never Again – for Anyone,” part of a UK tour called Never Again for Anyone – Auschwitz to Gaza. “In the past, in pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and peace in Israel/Palestine, I have on occasion appeared on platforms with people whose views I completely reject. I apologize for the concerns and anxiety that this has caused,” Corbyn’s statement said.