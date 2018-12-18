Michael Cohen could get kosher matzah ball soup in prison

By Gabe Friedman/(JTA) – If the prison the judge sends him to is FCI Otisville, a medium-security prison about 70 miles northwest of New York City, Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, will have an array of kosher food at his disposal. According to CNN, FCI Otisville serves kosher foods such as matzah ball soup, gefilte fish and rugelach. Larry Levine, who served an 11-year sentence in 10 different prisons and then set up the Wall Street Prison Consultants group, told MarketWatch that FCI Otisville is “federal Jewish heaven.” It holds Shabbat dinners and Passover seders. This document lists some other kosher foods and beverages offered there, including beef cholent, seltzer and stuffed chicken. Other Jewish inmates who passed through the facility include businessmen Sholam Weiss and Kenneth Ira Starr. Bernie Madoff’s lawyer asked that the Ponzi schemer be sent there in 2009, but instead Madoff was funneled to a prison in North Carolina. U.S. District Judge William Pauley recommended FCI Otisville for Cohen, but the final decision will be made by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It’s also unclear whether Cohen, who has noted his Jewish identity on multiple occasions, keeps kosher at all.