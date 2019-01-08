Rep. Tlaib uses antisemitic line to attack pro-Israel bill

(JNS) Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) attacked Republican lawmakers and opponents of the anti-Israel BDS movement on Monday, Jan. 7 by saying “they forgot what country they represent.”

In response to a Twitter post by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) blasting an anti-BDS bill introduced last week by Republicans as “absurd,” Tlaib posted: “They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away.”

The proposed anti-BDS legislation is one of four bills combined into one–the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act–introduced on Thursday by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“This ‘dual loyalty’ canard is a typical antisemitic line,” tweeted Rubio. #BDS isn’t about freedom & equality, it’s about destroying #Israel. And if boycotting #Israel is constitutionally protected, then boycotting companies that boycott #Israel is also constitutionally protected.”

Tlaib’s latest gesture is one of several since the 116th Congress was sworn in last week. Her Capitol Hill office displayed a map on her first day in the House of Representatives with a note posted over Israel that reads “Palestine.” She also called President Donald Trump a “motherf***er” that needs to be impeached.