In New Haven, camp is just around the corner!

The first ever Greater New Haven Jewish Camp Fair, held last month at the Greater New Haven Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge, was a great success, with lots of young families on hand to learn more about opportunities for summer fun for their children. Parents and kids circulated among the many booths representing a wide variety of Jewish camps. Pictured here, a prospective camper gets the 411 about all the fun that awaits at Camp Laurelwood in Madison from Camp Laurelwood Director Ari Golub and Director of Community Outreach and Engagement, Jennifer Gelband.