Omar to host fundraiser with CAIR-affiliated PAC

(JNS) Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), as part of a series of addressing fundraisers for groups that promote Islamic extremism, appeared at a fundraiser on March 24 for a political action committee affiliated with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). The private event in California is hosted by CAIR-CA PAC and will only allow the first 100 confirmed guests to attend, according to a screenshot of the meet-and-greet invite acquired by The Washington Free Beacon.

“CAIR has a long history of being a vicious antisemitic Israel-hating group. They irrationally condemn the Jewish state, but never condemn the murderous actions of Hamas or Syria, or the Palestinian dictator [Mahmoud] Abbas,” Zionist Organization of America national president Mort Klein previously told JNS. “By calling for the genocide of Israel, they join the moral horrors of the Nazis and Stalin, without their power, thank G-d.”

On Saturday, Omar spoke at the CAIR Greater Los Angeles’ fourth annual Valley Banquet. The chapter’s director, Hussam Ayloush, posted on Twitter in November that “Iran’s regime calling Israel a ‘cancerous tumor’ is like the pot calling the kettle black. All the people of that region will be better off once both murderous regimes are terminated.” In his tweet, Ayloush linked to an article from Daily Sabah of Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani calling Israel a “cancerous tumor.”

In Tampa Bay last month, Omar addressed an Islamic Relief event for assisting Yemen. The United States designated the organization as a terrorist entity in 2004 because it provided funding to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.