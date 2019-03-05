Sen. Elizabeth Warren: US should ‘call out Netanyahu’s corruption’ 

(JTA) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a presidential candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination, said the United States should “call out” corruption in Israel under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Warren, of Massachusetts, posted the remark on Twitter Feb. 28 following the indictment of Netanyahu on three counts of criminal abuse of power, pending a hearing. “Corruption – in Israel, in the US, or anywhere else – is a cancer that threatens democracy. We need to fight back. And we can start by having the courage to call it out wherever it occurs. Even among our allies,” Warren wrote. “First embracing right-wing extremism. Now manipulating a free press, accepting bribes, and trading government favors,” she wrote, accusing Netanyahu of delivering a “cut to the heart of a functioning democracy.”

The indictment against Netanyahu accuses him of taking bribes and interfering with the media for positive coverage of himself. He denied the accusations.

Previously, Warren has criticized Israel’s policies toward Palestinians. Warren voted in favor of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and skipped Netanyahu’s controversial March 2015 speech to Congress opposing the agreement.

CAP: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., February 23, 2019.\ Brian Snyder/ REUTERS