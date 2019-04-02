The unlikely tale of the bread-sliced bagel

(JTA) – The bread-sliced bagel was an accident. That’s what the former co-owner of Panera, Doron Berger, told JTA in a phone conversation on March 27, some 24 hours after a tweet of a few bagels, sliced like bread loaves, struck the internet sparking a thousand hot takes.

Twitter users famous and obscure lambasted Alek Krautman, a St. Louis native, for suggesting there is more than one way to slice a bagel. “St Louis, fuhgeddaboudit,” tweeted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat.

Here’s how Berger defends the bagel blasphemy: Panera introduced bagels in the early to mid-1990s. To entice customers, the restaurants would put bagel samples out on the counter, sliced thinly (like bread) so that customers could have a small taste. But Berger says customers got into the idea of thin bagel slices, and began asking for their bagels to be cut that way and overlaid with a slice of cheese. And so the bread-sliced bagel was born.

Berger was born in Romania and moved to Israel with his family as a teenager in 1964. In 1970, after his discharge from the Israeli army, he moved to the United States to seek opportunity, and came to St. Louis because he had relatives there. Nearly 50 years later, he still lives in the area, in the suburb of Creve Coeur. Berger was neighbors with Ken Rosenthal, who founded Panera in 1987 as the St. Louis Bread Co. (which is still its name in that city). Berger joined the company in 1989, as it was opening its third franchise. Now, there are more than 2,000 Paneras across North America. Berger, now 70, and Rosenthal sold their stakes in the company decades ago. Rosenthal, who is also Jewish, now lives in Colorado. The two men are still friends.

Berger himself is not a huge fan of the bread-sliced bagel, but he’s happy that others enjoy it. And he’s enjoyed the Twitter furor of the past couple days.

“It’s better than reading about car-jacking and murder,” he philosophizes.