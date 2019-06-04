HP to install AI-based software developed by Israeli firm

(JNS) U.S. computer and printer manufacturer HP Inc. announced on May 25 that “it will install artificial intelligence-based software developed by Israeli cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct in its next generation computers in a bid to protect them from cyber attacks,” reported The Times of Israel.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but the Israeli financial news site Calcalist reported it to be around $150 million over four years. “We believe every PC decision is a security decision, and the addition of HP Sure Sense to our hardware-enforced security stack reinforces our commitment to providing customers with the most secure and manageable PCs,” said Andy Rhodes, HP’s Global Head Commercial Personal Systems, in a statement by his firm. “By teaming up with Deep Instinct on the development of HP Sure Sense, we are providing end users with a powerful solution that confidently predicts and prevents security threats both today and in the future.” “This is a first stage that marks a long-term strategic partnership and proof of Deep’s instinctive learning abilities,” said Deep Instinct’s CEO and co-founder Guy Caspi in a statement by his company.