Rep. Omar stands by her antisemitic remarks

Since entering Congress in January, Omar has made multiple antisemitic and anti-Israel remarks. In February, she accused AIPAC, the largest pro-Israel lobbying organization, of paying members of Congress to back Israel, saying it was “all about the Benjamins.” The following month, she pointed fingers at her “Jewish colleagues” for attacking her and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for labeling their criticisms as anti-Israel because of the Muslim faith of the two congresswomen, in addition to slamming her critics regarding “the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country.” This led to the passing of a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives condemning antisemitism and other forms of hatred, though it did not call out Omar by name.

In a July 17 interview with “CBS This Morning,” Omar expressed no regrets for those remarks. “Often times there are things that you might say that might not hold weight for you, but to someone else, the way that we hear and consume information is very different than how the next person might,” said Omar.

“So, you don’t regret your words either?” asked co-host Gayle King.

“I do not, but I have gotten the–I’m grateful for the opportunity to really learn how my words made people feel and have taken every single opportunity I’ve gotten to make sure that people understood that I apologize for it,” replied Omar.

When asked by King if she would “like to make that clear” thtat she isn’t antisemitic, Omar said, “Oh, certainly not,” she said, adding, “Yes, nothing I said, at least to me, was meant for that purpose.”