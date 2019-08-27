Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick are expecting 

(JTA) – Director Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, are expecting their first child. No word on when the baby is due. The couple have been in the public eye in recent weeks due to the release of Tarantino’s film “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” which stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. It will be the first child for Tarantino, 56, and also for Pick, 35. She is the daughter of popular Israeli singer and composer Svika Pick. The couple started dating in 2009 when Tarantino was in Israel promoting his movie “Inglorious Basterds.” They later broke up but began dating again in 2016. The couple married in November 2018, shortly after Tarantino finished filming “Once Upon a Time …in Hollywood,” under a chuppah. A Reform rabbi participated in the ceremony and Tarantino wore a yarmulke.